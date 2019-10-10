Alumni connect: First act, done; now for the main role(s)

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:46 IST

PUNE Kishore Waghmare describes himself as a lover of learning and experimentation. Which is just as well given that his passion is to work in drama and film, over and above his day job in the field of telecommunication. Waghmare takes a trip back in time to uncover his journey till date

What, where and who consider you an alumnus?

I completed my schooling from Saraswati Vidya Mandir school. Later, I graduated in Arts from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Throughout, I continuously participated in acting workshops. I was a very average student. I have been earning and learning since my high school days.

What do you remember as your aha! moment?

When I was in college, I auditioned for Purushottam Karandak. That was the turning point in my life. When I performed my first one-act play in 2002 I found my true self and immediately fell in love with this field. I am very thankful to my college for giving me this opportunity. While I work in telecommunication today, I have also nurtured my acting skills. I got a lot of support from my college and because of them I achieved something today.

How did your career evolve?

After my graduation I wanted to officially work in the field of acting and for that I was looking for acting classes which would fit my budget. A friend of mine suggested Mangesh Divan’s acting workshop. I learnt a lot of techniques from Divan. I also attended Aniruddh Khutwad’s workshop where I was introduced to a whole different concept of acting and everything that goes behind it. Within a year I got an opportunity to work on a film called ‘Halal’. Till date, I have worked on five films, of which Halal has released, and ‘Y’ is about to release.

Past, present, future?

My career hasn’t taken off yet well, but the struggle is on. There were many lows and some highs. From a future prospect, I want to learn a lot more about acting. I want to understand the depth of drama and all are the challenges it brings. I want to act in a web series and movies in the future.

