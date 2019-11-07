Alumni Connect: ‘My college helped make my dream work’

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:29 IST

Roshan Ramesh Shetty, 26 , is an MBA in Sports Management alumni of Symbiosis International University. He is now a professional football commentator and presenter. He debuted as a commentator on Star Sports in 2019. He is associated with English Premier League and Hero ISL Youth League 2019, Hero I League. He is a presenter for Reliance Foundation Youth Sports.

Your educational background? What is the essential data?

I studied in Dastur Hormazdiar High School and did my Bachelor of Science from Nowrosjee Wadia College in 2014. I was an average student as I consistently engaged myself in extra curricular activities. However, I decided to not continue in the Science stream as I had developed an interest in sports broadcast and management. I completed my MBA in sports management from Symbiosis International University in 2018.

From being an average student, to now being a commentator, how did that happen?

My love for commentary started back in school, during our sports day. I would find reasons to stay out of class to be on the ground always. At that time, I had a habit of imitating teachers and actors. One day, I was sitting was mimicking English Premier League commentators, sitting on the sidelines. My coach was amused and asked me to do the same on the mic and this is where my journey started. I was not a regular student in college as I was doing events across Pune.

Did your college help you to achieve your career goals?

I always wanted to make a career in sports, I realised my shortcomings as a player and hence, wanted to pursue a career holistically in sports. I did not consider this as a career option, until I got an opportunity to do commentary with Indian football captain, Sunil Chhetri in a tournament held at Symbiosis. It was he who asked me to take up commentating professionally. I started approaching TV channels and my college supported me in terms of attendance and assignments. Symbiosis, is where I realised my capabilities.

What are your future plans?

I would love to continue to be a sports commentator and work in more projects in the future.