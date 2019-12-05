Amarinder promises safe, stable environment to industry in Punjab

cities

Advocates stability, continuity of govt policies for industrial growth; says state’s committed workforce asset for industry

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday projected the state as the most peaceful destination for making investment and doing business which has a history of zero labour problem and has best infrastructure and connectivity.

Speaking on opening of the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali, the CM said the focus of his government was to provide the right environment to investors and industry to promote Punjab as a preferred destination.

Suggesting a long-term action plan to ensure sustained investment in the state, Amarinder said his government needs to function in continuity to encourage industry in Punjab. “For this, it is essential not to indulge in political vendetta with the opposition and ensure that any party coming to power maintains the same policy approach towards the industry,” he said

The CM said the weaknesses in the industrial policy of 2017 were plugged and single-window clearances, online applications and approvals, subsidy on industrial power, amendments to key legislations related to business and industry, as well as water regulation were facilitating investors in a big way.

He said Punjab does not have labour problems and the state’s educated and committed workforce was a major asset for the industry.

Touching the issue of migration of youth from Punjab to foreign shores, the CM said there is a need to shift people from agriculture to industry in view of the surplus production that was making agriculture non-viable for them. He said by providing right avenues for employment, industry could also help check the migration of Punjab’s youth to other countries.

Assuring the industry honchos of peaceful environment in the state, the CM said on assuming power in 2017, he ended truck unions in state which were a breeding ground for goonda elements who were fleecing the industry. The CM said eliminating gangsterism was a priority for this government. Either they (gangsters and goondas) lay down arms, or they will have to face the consequences, he warned.

In an interactive session with NDTV co-chairman Prannoy Roy, the CM said Punjab, like other states, is already reeling under financial problems due to non-payment of GST share in time by the Centre. “The state has not received its GST share since August 2019, translating into dues of ₹6,000 crore. Given that state had handed over all revenue generation sources to the central government under the GST regime, this had left state in a critical situation, left with own revenues from stamp duty, excise and taxation and mining,” he said.

Clarifying state’s stand on the prevalence of drugs in Punjab, the CM said his government was taking all measures to curb the menace but said it can’t be eliminated completely but could be controlled. Setting a deadline, Amarinder said the drug problem will be wiped out by the next assembly elections in 2022.

On Pakistan’s recent attempts to create trouble in Punjab, he said they had been successfully pushed back by the police, which had neutralised various groups infiltrated into the state by the Pakistan Army backed by the ISI.

“Pakistan has its own problems, but I won’t let them make their problems my problem,” said the CM, pointing out that 28 terror modules had been busted and more than 100 ISI-backed terrorists had been arrested by the Punjab Police in the last two years.

Amarinder said he believed that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted peace, the Pak Army, in its desperation to remain relevant, was calling the shots and obstructing any efforts for peace.