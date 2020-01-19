e-paper
Amazon employee concocts robbery story, held in Ludhiana

Amazon employee concocts robbery story, held in Ludhiana

Police also recovered ₹27,000 cash from his possession

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hours after an Amazon employee alleged that he was robbed of ₹35,000 by some bike-borne miscreants, police solved the case with his arrest.

According to the police, the complainant, Arjan Singh, 28, of Gurnam Nagar, had concocted the story to grab the money. Police also recovered ₹27,000 cash from his possession.

Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Arjan Singh made a complaint at the police control room stating that two motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed him of ₹35,000 when he was returning to the godown after delivering the parcels. He said the men had intercepted him near Arora Palace on Gill Road and snatched the bag containing the cash after thrashing him.

On being informed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Wadhera, Shimlapuri station house officer inspector Pramod Kumar along with the police force reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The sub-inspector added that they have scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, but found nothing. Police also spoke to the shopkeepers near the spot, but no one claimed to see robbers snatching cash from Arjan Singh.

The SI further added that Arjan Singh was continuously changing his statement. Upon further investigation, Arjan Singh confessed that he had borrowed money from someone, who was demanding it back. To pay the money back, he had concocted the story of loot.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station.

