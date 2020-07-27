Ambala gets new police station in Sector 9

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:51 IST

Inspector General of Police, Y Purna Kumar (Ambala range) inaugurated a new police station in Sector 9 here on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony started with the plantation of saplings by the IG at the police station premises in the presence of senior police officials of the district.

This is the 18th police station of the district where Inspector Hamir Singh took charge as the station house officer.

While inaugurating the station premises, IG said, “With this new police station, it will become easier to curb crime in the area. Also, as areas of other police stations are added to this new station, investigations will ramp-up quickly.”

The Sector 9 police station will cater to complaints from nearby sectors and a few villages in the city area that was earlier with Ambala Sadar, Baldev Nagar and Ambala City police stations, SP Abhishek Jorwal said.

“Areas in Ambala City like Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, Laxmi Nagar, Durga Nagar, Patel Nagar and villages like Naseerpur, Saunda, Kola, Jandli have been included in the newly formed police station,” SP said.