Ambala man held for abetting wife’s suicide

Deceased’s sister alleged that the accused has been beating her up since they got married in 2010.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambalaa
Two days after a woman ended her life in Ambala, the police on Friday arrested her husband for abetment to suicide.

The accused is a resident of Sundarpuri Colony. According to the deceased’s sister, the 35-year-old woman has been suffering domestic violence since she got married in 2010. Though her husband had promised not to hit her again after a police complaint, he did not relent. Upset due to this, her sister ended her life on Wednesday, she alleged.

On her complaint, the accused was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial remand.

