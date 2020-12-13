Ambala MC polls: Former Congressman Venod Sharma declares 14 ward candidates from his party

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 01:26 IST

Former Union minister and Congressman Venod Sharma on Saturday made public a list of 14 candidates of his Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) who will contest in the Ambala municipality polls.

Sharma, a two-time Congress MLA from Ambala City constituency, addressed a press conference at his Model Town residence and declared 14 out of 20 names for the wards. He said the party had decided to contest the polls to serve residents.

“For the last five-six years, the citizens of Ambala have been devoid of jobs, cleanliness and better roads. I can assure my voters that we will do more work than we did earlier,” Sharma said.

Sharma’s wife Shakti Rani Sharma is expected to be the mayoral candidate for the party. However, Sharma has deferred the announcement for now.

Sharma was in touch with another stalwart of the region, Nirmal Singh, for an alliance with the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF). This was confirmed by HDF’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara who had said that “his conditions didn’t suit us and we’ve to move on”. However, Sharma denied any talks and called the meeting(s) personal.

Sharma’s son Siddharth Vashishth, alias Manu Sharma, a convict in the infamous Jessica Lal murder case of 1999 who was serving a life sentence, walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail in June after he was granted an early release.

HDF’s mayor candidate files papers

Amisha Chawla, the mayoral candidate for HDF, filed her nomination papers to the CEO of zila parishad, Anurag Dhaliya, at the ADC office on the second day of the process. This is the first nomination in two days.

Major parties like the BJP and the Congress are yet to go official with the names for mayoral candidates.

After filing the papers, Amisha said, “I’m confident that with the support and blessings of the residents, HDF will win the mayor and all the wards.”