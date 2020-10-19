Ambala: Rs 30 lakh insurance relief for cop’s widow

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:00 IST

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia and officials of a private bank handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh as accidental insurance to the wife of slain police officer exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI), Suresh Kumar, on Monday.

The officer from Naraingarh police station was shot dead by three motorcycle-born men in June last year, in the line of duty, protecting the life of a key witness in a murder case.

The SP, in a statement, said, “The Haryana Police and HDFC Bank officials together had taken care of the family of Haryana Police employees and opened a salary account with the bank that provides life insurance with it.”

“Under this, in case of natural death, family members of a police officer get the assistance of Rs 3 lakh and, if a police employee dies in any kind of accident, then his family members get Rs 30 lakh as accidental insurance. Under this accident insurance scheme, Suresh’s wife Sunita Rani was given the cheque today,” he added.