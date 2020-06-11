e-paper
Ambernath civic body unable to trace 3 Covid-positive persons

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:00 IST
Anamika Gharat
The Ambernath Municipal Council has reported that three people who had tested positive for Covid-19 are missing from their registered address. Council had officials gone to check the patients after they were informed about their results, however, in all three cases did not find anyone living at the address mentioned. They have now asked the police to trace the infected persons.

The three individuals (two men and a woman) are from different areas of Ambernath, with no relation to one another. Ambernath Municipal Council has their mobile numbers but none of them are reachable.

“We received information about people who got tested for Covid-19, through the Indian Council Medical Research portal. Accordingly, our team reached the residences of these three persons twice but no one was present there. We have informed the police to search for them,” said Ambernath Municipal Council’s CEO, Shridhar Patankar.

As soon as Ambernath police officers received the alert from the council, they sent a team to search the three persons. Assistant police commissioner, V Narale said, “Our team is searching for them since afternoon. Neighbours don’t know have any detailed information about these people.”

