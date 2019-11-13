Amethi DM draws flak as video shows him misbehaving with kin of murder victim

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Social media users expressed outrage over Amethi district magistrate (DM) Prashant Sharma on Wednesday allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with the family members of a 38-year-old local trader Vijay Kumar Singh alias Sonu Singh, who was shot dead by assailants on Tuesday night.

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Z Irani tweeted about the incident, suggesting the DM to be courteous and sensitive.

“We all are servants of the public and not rulers,” she mentioned in her tweet tagged to the twitter handle of the Amethi DM.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral as it showed DM Prashant Sharma n holding a family member of the deceased and pushing him for a few yards without any provocation. The incident took place during a protest outside the post-mortem house after the murder.

“In the video that has gone viral, the DM is seen almost dragging a cousin of the deceased, Sunil Singh, who is also a senior PCS officer,” said Amit Kumar, a local. He said the DM’s act was opposed by several people present at the spot.

The DM faced major criticism over his act when the video went viral on different social media platforms. People expressed their anguish over the administration’s alleged insensitivity after watching the video.

The DM did not answer a call made to him to get his response to the entire incident.

The trader Vijay Kumar Singh, who owns a brick kiln, was shot dead allegedly over extortion demand of ₹ 2 lakh barely 500 metres from the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Amethi at around 7pm on Tuesday. His brother Arpit Kumar Singh has accused two persons Chandrashekhar Kesarwani and Shubham Tiwari and three unidentified persons in the FIR lodged with the Gauriganj police station in this connection. The deceased’s father Shivnayak Singh is a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.