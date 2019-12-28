Amid cold wave, there are chances off rain too

cities

LUCKNOW: Along with heavy woollens, it is also time to keep umbrella and raincoat ready, as the weatherman has forecast a wet spell in several parts of Uttar Pradesh from December 31 to January 3, 2020.

“Now get set for 3-4 days of winter rain beginning from December 31. A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from December 30 night onward,” said a press release issued by the director in charge, Lucknow Meteorological Centre here on Friday.

Due to interaction between western disturbances and lower level easterlies from December 31, 2019 onwards, light/moderate and isolated to scattered rain/thundershower is very likely over the state from December 31, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Isolated thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places was also very likely over south Uttar Pradesh on January 1 and 2, said met director JP Gupta.

The met department has predicted that on December 31, there will be rainfall at Isolated places in Agra, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur districts and in isolated places in Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts.

On New Year day (January 1), there will be rainfall at places adjoining Uttarakhand with decreasing spread towards MP border in west UP and in scattered places in east UP.

On January 2, 2020 the met department has predicted rainfall in west UP at scattered places over districts adjoining Uttarakhand with decreasing spread towards MP border and in east UP at many places adjoining Nepal and at scattered places in other districts adjoining MP borders.

Then again on January 3, 2020 in west UP weather will be mainly dry and east UP will get rainfall at isolated places along with districts adjoining Bihar and Jharkhand.

Ahead of the wet spell, people will have to brace cold to severe cold beginning from December 28. From Saturday, cold to very cold conditions are likely in many pockets of all districts in both east and west UP. Dense to very dense fog is very likely in night/ morning hours in all the districts. . The local forecast for Lucknow and adjoining area is moderate to dense fog very likely in the morning and mainly clear sky there after. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 16 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Likewise, in east UP, cold to severe cold conditions are most likely in many pockets of all districts, with dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of all districts.

On December 29, cold day to severe cold conditions are likely in some pockets of all districts in west UP. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely in all districts except Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun. In east UP, cold conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Varanasi, with dense fog in isolated pockets.

However, on December 30 there will be no cold day nor dense fog.

Chillometer

Lucknow Aligarh was coldest in the state where minimum temperature dipped to 3.6 degree Celsius, which was four degrees below normal.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 14.4°C which was eight degrees below normal and 7.7 °C, a notch below normal.

Cities and min temp

Aligarh 3.6 -4

Jhansi 4.0 -4

Bahraich 4.7 -5

Churk 4.8 -4

Basti 5.5