Amid Covid-19 lockdown, retail liquor vends sold for Rs 35.52 crore in Himachal

Amid Covid-19 lockdown, retail liquor vends sold for Rs 35.52 crore in Himachal

Liquor shops in Shimla, Nurpur, Kangra and Sirmaur have been sold for the first time without negotiation on renewal tender-cum-auction basis

chandigarh Updated: May 27, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh principal secretary, excise and taxation, Sanjay Kundu said here on Wednesday that despite the lockdown and recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, retail liquor vends that were left out of the auction earlier in Shimla, Nurpur, Kangra and Sirmaur zones have been sold for Rs 35.52 crore.

He said that against the retail liquor vend business of Rs 1,190 crore, the excise and taxation department has been able to sell the business for Rs 1,180 crore in the state.

“Except Wednesday’s auctions, the rest of the business has been sold at full value. Liquor vends have been sold for the first time without negotiation on renewal tender-cum-auction basis,” Kundu said.

Last year, the retail liquor business was worth Rs 1,085 crore and after negotiation, the price went down to Rs 126 crore and net business was Rs 959 crore. He said that against Rs 959 crore last year, this year the business was sold for Rs 1,180 crore.

Kundu said that the liquor vends in Shimla zone have been sold for Rs 2.3 crore, in Nurpur for Rs 6.03 crore, in Kangra for Rs 4.8 crore and in Sirmaur for Rs 22.39 crore.

With this, the excise and taxation department has sold all retail liquor vends in the state.

