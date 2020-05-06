e-paper
Amid lockdown, defunt tubewells add to Ludhiana residents' woes

Amid lockdown, defunt tubewells add to Ludhiana residents’ woes

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu conducted a meeting with the officials of operations and maintenance (O & M) department officials on Tuesday and directed them to expedite the repair and replacement work.

May 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
At a time when the residents are facing difficulties in catering to their daily needs amid the lockdown, non-functional tubewells in different parts of the city are increasing their woes in the scorching heat.

There are over 40 tubewells, which need replacement or repairs in Lohara, Chhawani Mohalla, Tibba Road, Chhoti Haibowal and Giaspura, but the work has come to a halt because of the curfew imposed due to Covid-19. The municipal corporation (MC) officials are either diverting the supply from nearby tubewells or providing water tankers.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu conducted a meeting with the officials of operations and maintenance (O & M) department officials on Tuesday and directed them to expedite the repair and replacement work.

“The councillors have been complaining about the defunct tubewells in their respective areas. I have asked the officials to commence the work at the earliest after getting approval from the district administration so that the residents don’t suffer during summer,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor (ward number 29) Prabhjot Kaur said, “Three tubewells in my area need replacement, including the ones at Prem Nagar, Indra Colony and Lohara area. Installation of one tubewell was stopped due to the curfew, while the installation of other two is yet to start.”

“Though water tankers are being supplied in the area, residents are facing shortage of water,” she said.

Scuffles have also been reported from Lohara area as residents jostle to get water from the tankers.

