Amity University’s environment round-table stresses on fighting pollution through awareness-building

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:53 IST

The Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP) organised a round-table on environmental issues on its Lucknow campus on Wednesday. The discussions focused on air pollution, its impact and solutions to the challenges posed by it.

Scientist Professor Qamar Rahman, dean of research, science & technology, AUUP Lucknow, convened the event, which was attended by Prof Dr Arthur Frank, medicine and public health, environmental and occupational health department, Drexel University, the USA, Dr Alena Bartonova, research director, Norwegian Institute for Air Research, and others. The dignitaries were on a three-day visit to the campus.

Participants discussed different concerns about preserving the environment and fighting pollution.

Prof MLB Bhatt, vice-chancellor, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), stressed on moving towards a simple lifestyle and minimising consumerism in order to face and defeat the environmental challenges.

Prof Abbas Ali Mahdi, vice-chancellor, Era University, highlighted the grave issue of heavy metal toxicity in water bodies and said that finding a solution to this problem was imperative, while Prof Rahman emphasised the importance of education, research and awareness-building.

Speaking about the multiple health hazards of breathing in toxic air, Prof Rajesh K Tiwari, dean of academics, AUUP, Lucknow campus, said, “The use of non-conventional sources of energy is a must to reduce fly ash and check air pollution.”

Touching upon a subject not discussed often, Prof Surya Kant, head of pulmonary medicine at KGMU, highlighted the need to focus on health problems that people, especially women, faced due to indoor air pollution.

All participants agreed that educating the masses about these burning environmental issues, finding solutions and recycling waste, including plastic, was the need of the hour.

Earlier, Pro V-C S Dhaneshwar had welcomed the guests. The university directors and heads of institutions had also presented progress reports on their research activities and possible collaborations with prominent institutions.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:47 IST