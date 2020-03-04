Amritsar mid-wife held for aborting 3-month-old girl foetus

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:13 IST

A team of the district health department caught a midwife, Amreek Kaur, 50, of Mokhampura area, red-handed after she had just finished aborting a 3-month-old girl foetus, during a raid at her house around 10.30pm on Tuesday. The city police arrested her on Wednesday; she had taken ₹20,000 from a woman, Baljeet Kaur, 25, of Tarn Taran, for the abortion.

District family welfare officer Dr RS Sethi said, “Civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal received a tip-off that the woman was conducting illegal abortions and had even indulged in female foeticide. On her instructions, a health department team conducted a raid at her house.”

Dr Sethi added, “During a search of her house, we found a dead 3-month-old girl foetus (which had been aborted), blood-stained clothes of the patient and medicines used in the abortion. We admitted the patient to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and gave her treatment. Initially, she claimed that the patient was her relative. One room in her house had been converted into an illegal clinic for conducting abortions.”

“Amreek has been booked under Section 315 (intentionally killing of a child before or after birth or preventing that child from being born alive) of the IPC. The patient Baljeet Kaur has two daughters, and decided to abort after learning that the third child was also a girl. Baljit is unconscious, so we are yet to confirm who did the ultrasound and revealed the sex of the foetus. Baljit will also face action,” said Mokhampura SHO Harsimar Kaur. She added investigation will also focus on the previous abortions that the accused had done.