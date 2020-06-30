e-paper
Amritsar PPE kits scam: Statements of 20 GMCH doctors recorded

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
The district administration started probe into the alleged scam of purchase of 2,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar by recording statements of 20 doctors on Tuesday, after the centre government asked the state to ensure time-bound investigation into the matter.

In April, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at the hospital had refused to use around 2,000 PPE kits alleging that they were substandard and did not include N-95 masks. They had also accused the authorities of paying around Rs 41 lakh for the kits, which according to the staff should not have cost more than Rs 7 lakh.

Subsequently, Amritsar deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon had marked an enquiry into matter on April 24, but no report was submitted to the authorities and the probe was on at a snail’s pace.

Chief administrator of Amritsar Development Authority (ADA), Dr Pallavi Chaudhary, who is leading the enquiry, had called 20 GMCH doctors, including medical superintendent Dr Raman Sharma, head of medicine department and nodal officer of Covid-19 at GMCH Dr Shiv Charan Singh, and others for interrogation.

