Amritsar woman, children go missing; self-styled baba main suspect, say cops

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:07 IST

The name of a self-styled saint, Baba Hira, has cropped up as prime suspect in the case in which a 37-year-old woman and her two minor daughters had gone missing from Makboolpura area here. The woman, Renu Saini, and her two daughters—Supriya Saini (11) and Abhineet Saini (4)— of street number 15 in Makboolpura area had gone missing on September 12 when they had gone to pay obeisance at a tomb near Canal Bridge here.

Police have traced the location of Baba Hira in Karnatka, but have not sent any team to find the missing woman and her daughters.

Alleging police inaction, Renu’s husband Jatinder Saini, 40, said he has approached police many times, but no appropriate action was taken by them yet.

Jatinder said, “My wife had been visiting Baba Hira of street number 12 in Makboolpura. Hira is involved in superstitious activities. My wife was last seen at the tomb with Baba Hira on September 12. Since then I am unaware about the whereabouts of my wife and two daughters. Baba Hira is also missing since September 12. I have doubt that my wife and children are being held hostage by him.”

“I am even not sure whether my children and wife are alive. I have also learnt that Baba Hira has been involved in human trafficking trade. He may also sell my wife and children to human traffickers,” he said, urging chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Makboolpura police station, Harjit Singh, said they had included name of Baba Hira into the first information report (FIR).

“According to the call details of Baba Hira and Renu, Both of them had been talking to each other for last few months. We have suspicion that the self-styled saint had lured Renu,” he said.

“We have recently found his location in Karnatka. As his location has been changing every day, we have not sent any team there. Once his location is stable, the team will be sent,” he said.

Police are also not sure whether the woman and her daughters are with Hira. “We have suspicion that they are with Baba, but we cannot not confirm the same as we have not found anything substantial to link them,” he added.

Earlier, a day after the trio went missing, Makboolpura police of Amritsar commissionerate had registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person on the complaint of Jatinder Saini.

Saini in his complaint had said, “At around 7:45 pm, I got a call from my mother Raj Rani. She told me that my wife and daughters have not returned after paying obeisance at the tomb. I looked for them everywhere, but to no avail.”

Police had said that the woman might have been lured by a man of Makboolpura.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 01:07 IST