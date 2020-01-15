AMU students observe ‘black day’, authorities postpone exams

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:30 IST

Agra Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities on Wednesday decided to postpone all examinations in wake of the ongoing anti-CAA protests on the campus. No new dates were declared and the fresh schedule of the leftover examinations will be prepared by the respective deans/principals and notified separately, said university sources.

Students observed a ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday to protest against the alleged police excesses on the campus on December 15 night. They wore symbolic bandages and plaster on their arms to express anger against the police action a month ago.

Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor stated that the police were called on the AMU campus on that day just to clear the passage between Bab-e-Syed gate and VC Lodge by dispersing the crowd. However, the cops exceeded in action and entered the campus, especially Morrison Court and thrashed students and damaged belongings, said authorities.

“All university examinations at AMU have been postponed. These were scheduled after the reopening of the university after the extended winter vacations,” said AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai.

“The decision for postponement of examinations was taken after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the V-C on Wednesday. Fresh schedule of the leftover examinations will be prepared by the deans/principals and notified separately,” informed Kidwai.

However, the controller of examinations informed that the classes in different faculties will be held as per routine. In the faculties of medicine, Unani medicine, management studies and the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, classes will commence from January 16.

The spokesperson further informed that in faculties of law, commerce, science, life sciences and agricultural sciences classes will commence from January 20. Classes will commence from January 24 in the faculties of arts, social sciences, international studies and theology, polytechnics and community college.

The postponement of exams will to add to uncertainty over the academic calendar, said sources. Semester exams were in progress when protests began on the university campus on December 9 against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The exams were postponed when winter vacations were pre-poned after violence on the campus December 15 night.

These exams were re-scheduled and were to begin from January 17, but gave a call for boycott and were already not attending classes. On Wednesday, university officials decided to postpone all university exams.

“The university is not able to provide security to students. Cases are being registered against students and they face uncertain future. The V-C and registrar should step down,” stated Hamza Sufiyan, former vice-president of AMU Students’ Union.

CAPTION Students wearing symbolic bandages observed ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday to protest the alleged police excesses on the campus a month ago.