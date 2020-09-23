e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Analyse IARI tech to manage crop residue: Kejriwal

Analyse IARI tech to manage crop residue: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal directed the department to explore the possibility of using the technology at farms in the peripheries of Delhi, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-07-2020_000119B)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-07-2020_000119B)(PTI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the state development department to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of a technology developed by Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) scientists for decomposition of crop stubble and provide an alternative to the practice of residue burning.

Kejriwal directed the department to explore the possibility of using the technology at farms in the peripheries of Delhi, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

“Crop stubble burning is a major source of winter pollution in Delhi. I congratulate the Indian Agriculture Research Institute scientists for developing a low-cost, effective technology to deal with crop stubble burning. Governments need to listen and work hand in hand with scientists to address the issue of stubble burning,” Kejriwal said.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using fermented farm inputs, and then spraying it over the fields to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of crop stubble. At an estimated cost of Rs 20 per acre, the technology can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw, the statement said.

“Research over the last four years in the farm fields in Punjab and Haryana have shown very encouraging results on the benefit of using this approach for reducing the need for crop stubble burning and at the same time reducing fertiliser consumption and increasing farm productivity,” it said.

On Wednesday, a group of scientists briefed the CM, who is scheduled to visit the institute for a live demonstration of the technology on Thursday, the chief minister’s office said.

“He instructed officials from the development department to carry out a detailed cost-benefit analysis and explore implementation of this technology across all farms in outer Delhi that face the issue of crop stubble.”

Smoke emanating from crop stubble burning by farmers in Punab, Haryana and elsewhere in north India causes the air to plunge to hazardous levels every winter in Delhi and nearby areas.

Every year these farm fires usually begin in full swing by mid-October. Last year, early fires were detected by September 25.

This year, farmers have already begun burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana, Nasa satellite images have shown.

tags
top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In