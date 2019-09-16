Angry Saadatganj residents protest rape, murder of minor girl

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:32 IST

The post-mortem examination and funeral of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered allegedly by her father’s friend in Saadatganj locality on Sunday, were carried out on Monday amid heavy police presence.

Earlier in the day, a group of lawyers tried to attack the accused while he was been produced in a city court but the police personnel managed to rescue him.

Upset over the incident, locals and the victim’s family members staged a protest alleging delayed police response on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Lucknow senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said the situation was under control as the accused was arrested within a few hours of the crime being reported. He said the family members and locals had been assured of stringent action against the accused.

He said additional SP West Vikas Chandra Tripathi had been asked to get the case tried in the fast track court.

The SSP said the girl’s body was buried at Aishbagh graveyard after carrying out its autopsy. He said a police force accompanied the funeral procession to ensure no law and order problem was caused as there was a lot of resentment among locals over the incident.

Naithani said the accused held the girl hostage when she had gone to give him water in his room on Sunday evening and raped her. He said the girl was later recovered lying below the cot with her throat slit in the room of the accused. He said the police rushed the girl to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University but she succumbed to her injuries.

The SSP said the accused worked as a mason along with the girl’s father and frequented her house.

He said an FIR had been registered under IPC sections 364 for kidnapping and 376-2(f) for rape of girl below 12-years of age. He said the section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 had been invoked for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child. According to the amended provisions under 5/6 POCSO Act, there is the option of stringent punishment, including death penalty.

EXTREME BRUTALITY

The girl was subjected to extreme brutality during her four-hour captivity, revealed the post-mortem examination report.

The report confirmed sexual assault and injuries to the victim’s private organs, said ASP (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

“Injuries were caused by a blunt object on her forehead and above the right eyebrow. Besides strangulation, slit marks were also found on the throat,” he said.

He said the accused confessed to using a hammer to torture the girl when she tried to free herself from captivity.

