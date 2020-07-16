e-paper
Home / Cities / Anhad Gill tops Ludhiana district in CBSE Class 10

Anhad Gill tops Ludhiana district in CBSE Class 10

Five girl students clinch all Top 3 positions from among 12,000 students who took the exams in March

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:43 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

With a score of 98.6%, Anhad Gill, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, has topped Ludhiana district in the Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Over 12,000 students from the district appeared in the annual board exams held in March. The board declared the results on Wednesday.

As per the alternative assessment scheme this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, if a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were cancelled, an average score was calculated based on the three subjects where the student scored highest.

For those who appeared in less than three exams, result was calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects, along with performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

GIRLS ALL THE WAY

In Ludhiana, girl students outshone boys by clinching all Top 3 positions.

Anhad’s schoolmate, Mansa Mahendru bagged the second position by securing 98.4% marks.

With 98.2% marks, the third position was shared by three students — Pankhuri Dawar of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar; Anushka Jha of DCM Presidency School; and Gurleen Kaur of Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Rara Sahib.

Topper Anhad scored a perfect 100 in mathematics and social studies, 99 marks in English, 98 marks in Punjabi and 96 marks in science.

“I went through various old sample papers to score well in mathematics. I want to thank my teachers, who supported me throughout the year,” she said.

Mansa, who came second, scored 100 marks in English and social studies, 99 in mathematics, 97 in Punjabi and 96 in science.

The third position holders — Anushka scored 100 marks in mathematics, 99 in English, 98 in social studies and Hindi and 96 in science; Pankhuri got a perfect 100 in social studies, 99 in science, 98 in mathematics and Punjabi and 96 in English; while Gurleen got 100 marks in science and Punjabi, 99 in mathematics, 97 in English and 95 in social studies.

