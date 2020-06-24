Animal skinners call off strike, start lifting carcasses in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:05 IST

The animal skinners of Ludhiana ended their strike on Tuesday and started lifting the carcasses from dairies and nearby villages after assurances from mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu.

The skinners have lifted nearly 70 carcasses and dumped them outside the city.

The strike had started affecting the city residents adversely. A woman of Balloke village complained to the PAU police that people were dumping carcasses in a vacant plot near her house.

Paramjit Singh Bobby, chairman, Haibowal Dairy Complex, said that after a meeting with the animal skinners, the strike was called off. “They met mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday, who assured that the carcass dumping plant of municipal corporation will be operational in three to four months. After which they will not face such problems.”

Suraj, an animal skinner, said that the National Green Tribunal had issued a notice to them and ordered them to deposit a fine of ₹2.82 crore each. So they are taking up the matter with the authorities for its permanent solution.

The strike had begun on Saturday, and led to inconvenience to dairy owners as the carcasses had started decomposing.