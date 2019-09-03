Anna Hazare admitted to Shirur hospital

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:32 IST

PUNE: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, on Tuesday, was admitted to a private hospital in Shirur, Pune district, after he complained of cough and weakness.

Anna Hazare's personal assistant Sanjay Pathade said, "As Anna was feeling cold and weakness, we decided to shift him to hospital. Doctors say that all reports are normal, but he will need to remain admitted till Wednesday evening."

Hazare was taken to Vedanta Hospital from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in neighbouring Ahmednagar district on Tuesday morning for a check-up after he complained of cold and cough.

He was examined by a team of doctors and later admitted to the hospital, the activist’s close associate said.

“Due to cold, he had some infection in the chest and because of this, he complained of cough and weakness. However, doctors have said that Hazare is stable and there is nothing to worry,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, Hazare’s routine check-ups are being conducted and he has been advised complete rest, he said, adding that the activist is likely to be discharged by Wednesday evening.

After the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act in July, Hazare had accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move.

He then said his health is not in a good condition but if people of the country take to the streets to safeguard the sanctity of the RTI Act, he would be ready to join them.

Hazare’s movement earlier prompted the then state government to enact a revised Maharashtra Right to Information Act which was considered as the base document for the RTI Act 2005.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 19:32 IST