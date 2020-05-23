Another 1,000-bed Covid hospital to be set up in Thane

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:47 IST

After numerous complaints that patients were suffering because of unavailability of hospital beds in Thane, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Saturday that a 1,000-bed hospital will be set up at Wagale Estate in Thane.The search is on for a place to set up a hospital in Kalwa and Mumbra.

The work of setting up a 1,000-bed hospital is already on at Global Impact Hub in Saket.

The decision to set up more hospitals was taken after a meeting held between Awhad and of Thane Municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal. After a patient died outside Kaushalya hospital on Thursday night, politicians demanded to increase the capacity of hospitals.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “The number of cases is increasing in the slum areas. In the past one month, the slums have seen cases rise by 1,500. Cases will increase during monsoon. The 1,000-bed hospital will be a temporary hospital set up by Mhada in the warehouse of a private company in Wagale Estate.”

The number of cases in Kalwa and Mumbra are increasing, but there is only one hospital in Mumbra. Patients have to go to Thane for treatment.

The official added, “We are planning to set up a 500-bed hospital in a school in Mumbra and another 500-bed hospital in Kalwa. We are still looking for space.”