e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Another 1,000-bed Covid hospital to be set up in Thane

Another 1,000-bed Covid hospital to be set up in Thane

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 22:47 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

After numerous complaints that patients were suffering because of unavailability of hospital beds in Thane, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Saturday that a 1,000-bed hospital will be set up at Wagale Estate in Thane.The search is on for a place to set up a hospital in Kalwa and Mumbra.

The work of setting up a 1,000-bed hospital is already on at Global Impact Hub in Saket.

The decision to set up more hospitals was taken after a meeting held between Awhad and of Thane Municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal. After a patient died outside Kaushalya hospital on Thursday night, politicians demanded to increase the capacity of hospitals.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “The number of cases is increasing in the slum areas. In the past one month, the slums have seen cases rise by 1,500. Cases will increase during monsoon. The 1,000-bed hospital will be a temporary hospital set up by Mhada in the warehouse of a private company in Wagale Estate.”

The number of cases in Kalwa and Mumbra are increasing, but there is only one hospital in Mumbra. Patients have to go to Thane for treatment.

The official added, “We are planning to set up a 500-bed hospital in a school in Mumbra and another 500-bed hospital in Kalwa. We are still looking for space.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In