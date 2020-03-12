e-paper
Home / Cities / Another Clock Tower protester takes ill, dies

Another Clock Tower protester takes ill, dies

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:41 IST
LUCKNOW A 65-year-old woman anti-CAA protestor at Clock Tower, who was hospitalised after taking ill, died on Wednesday night. Her family members alleged that her condition deteriorated after she got drenched in the rain while protesting at the site last week.

The deceased, Shamsunnisa, was the third woman protester to have died since January 17.

According to family members, Shamsunnisa was admitted to the hospital after she got drenched last Friday. “We took her to hospital where her condition deteriorated. Doctors told her that she contracted pneumonia due to cold,” said Salim, Shamsunnisa’s son.

The local administration had refused to let protesters put up tents at Clock Tower and women who were sitting in the open got drenched when hailstorm lashed the state capital last week.

Shamsunnisa was a widow. Her six sons worked as daily wagers.

On Sunday, an anti-CAA protester at the Clock Tower had died of a cardiac arrest in a city hospital. Farida, 55, had got drenched in rain on Friday and was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill.

Another protester, Tayyaba, 20, a BA final student, died under similar circumstances on February 23. She succumbed to illness after getting soaked in the rain, said protestors.

