Another DCP tests positive for Covid-19, three staffers isolated, office closed and sanitised

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:55 IST

New Delhi:

A deputy commissioner of police of the city police tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, senior police officers confirmed. The deputy commissioner’s personal assistant, operator and driver have been sent to isolation, his office was closed and was thoroughly sanitised, police said.

So far, at least six policemen have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in Delhi and over 1,000 have tested positive for the virus since April. Police have been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. Apart from the law and order duty, police personnel across the city are managing containment zones, ensuring social distancing among citizens and helping the government in contact tracing.

According to a senior police officer, the DCP was unwell and he got himself checked for coronavirus. His reports were received on Friday, which confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

“He had been at home for few days under medical supervision. His office was closed and thoroughly sanitised on Friday. His staff, including his personal assistant, the driver and operator who were in touch with him, have been asked to remain home in isolation,” a senior officer said, requesting not to be named.

The officer said it is not know from where the DCP caught the infection but further contact tracing is underway.

This is the second case of a DCP testing positive for coronavirus in Delhi. Last month, an additional DCP had tested positive. Both the DCP and additional DCP recovered and joined their duty.