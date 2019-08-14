Another FIR of ‘triple talaq’ in UP, over a dozen cases since Aug 1

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:26 IST

Another case of ‘triple talaq’ was registered in UP, this time at Baldirai police station of Sultanpur on Tuesday. A woman alleged that her husband divorced her by pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ thrice for opposing his extramarital affair.

The woman accused him of abandoning her and their daughter and also beating her up under the influence of alcohol.

Over a dozen cases of ‘triple talaq’ have been registered in different districts of UP since the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband, came into force on August 1.

In-charge of Baldirai police station Akash Singh Pawar confirmed that the FIR had been registered on the complaint of one Rabiya Bano, a resident of Ibrahimpur village, against her husband Maqdoom.

He said Maqdoom was booked under Section 3 (triple talaq) and 4 (three years punishment for triple talaq) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Section 23 of Juvenile Justice (Child Care and Protection) Act, 2000 and Section 323 (for voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, the complainant mentioned that she was married to Maqdoom (who originally belongs to Bareilly) around 14 years ago and has a teenage daughter. She said Maqdoom, who is a driver, had shifted to Sultanpur after the marriage.

Rabiya Bano said the accused gave her instant divorce by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice on July 20 and left along with another woman of the same village. She also accused one Mithun of helping them.

For over three weeks, the complainant was trying to settle the issue and lodged FIR against the estranged husband on Tuesday, said police. Cops said efforts were on to trace the accused and further investigation was on in the matter.

Earlier, three cases of ‘triple talaq’ were reported from Bareilly on August 8 and 9 while one case each was registered in Mathura, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sitapur and Barabanki since August 1.

In Sitapur, the nose of a triple talaq victim was allegedly chopped off by her husband’s brother in Khairabad area on August 4. The victim registered an FIR of triple talaq against her husband, brother-in-law and two others on August 7.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:26 IST