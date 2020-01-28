e-paper
Anti-CAA protester arrested in Lucknow

Anti-CAA protester arrested in Lucknow

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW The police on Tuesday arrested a protester, Laiq Hasan, for alleged violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, at Clock Tower where women were staging protest against CAA and NRC.

He was booked on January 25, along with Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtain and others.

“Laiq Hasan has been arrested. He was wanted in this case. He was one of those who violated Section 144, misbehaved with cops and tried to stop cops from performing their duty,” said Vikas Chandra Tripathi, additional DCP (west).

