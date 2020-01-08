Anti-CAA stir: Mau protesters seek new look to dodge police

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:31 IST

Many of those who reportedly indulged in arson, stone-pelting and violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protests at Mirza Hadipura Chowk in Mau on December 16 last year, were now visiting saloons to get a new look in order to avoid police action, a senior police officer said.

After coming to know about the ploy, the police put up posters with photographs of 110 alleged anti-social elements at saloons in Dakshin Tola police station area and other localities of the town, around 110 kilometres east of Varanasi, superintendent of police, Mau, Anurag Arya said.

“It has come to knowledge that anti-social elements are making a beeline for saloons to get a haircut and change their look,” the SP said.

Police identified the alleged anti-social elements from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage and released their photographs on December 24 last year, the officer said.

After the posters were placed at various locations in the last week of December, saloons in Dakshin Tola area witnessed a sudden surge in the number of people getting a haircut and seeking a new hairstyle, the police officer said.

A local intelligence unit official, who noticed the trend, informed senior police officers. Immediately afterwards, the Mau SP instructed the police ask barbers to inform the police as soon as any anti-social element sought a hair cut or a new look.

The SP said when a group of locals took out a march against the CAA at Mirza Hadipura Chowk on December 16, some anti-social elements indulged in arson and violence. They set on fire four bikes and resorted to heavy stone pelting. Thereafter, a case was registered against two dozen people and several unidentified people in the Dakshin Tola police station area on December 17 and CCTV footage was taken into possession.

“Police will ensure the arrest of each anti-social element who indulged in violence,” Arya said.

A police officer in Varanasi said they were also keeping a watch on saloons in Benia, Chetganj and Bajardiha areas where the anti-CAA protests took place. The police have released a poster in Varanasi too.

Fact file

December 16: Protest against CAA in Mirza Hadipura Chowk Mau turns violent

December 17: Case registered against anti-social elements