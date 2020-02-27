Anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana: Phase 3 from March 13, to cover 60 roads

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:17 IST

The police commissionerate on Thursday announced the third phase of its anti-encroachment drive that will begin from March 13 and cover 60 roads in the city.

The police have given 15 days to the shopkeepers and vendors for removing the encroachments, failing which cops will remove them in the drive and initiate legal action against the defaulters.

The road stretches mainly include Shahpur Road, Janakpuri Market, Vijay Nagar Road, Ganesh Nagar Road, Neela Jhanda Gurudwara Road, Karimpura Bazar Road, Saban Bazar, Gur Mandi, Namak Mandi, near civil hospital, Kailash Nagar Chowk, Basti Chowk to Sunder Nagar, Karabara Chowk to Sabji Mandi Chowk, Gandhi Market Road, Shivpuri Chowk to Noorwala Road, Gill canal bridge to Gill village, near B-7 Chowk, Kanganwal Road and Gurmukh Singh Road.

Besides, Oswal Road, Sangeet Cinema to Bhagwan Chowk, ATI lights to Gurdwara Khuhi Sahib, Pheruman Gurdwara Sahib to Partap Chowk, Dholewal Chowk to Partap Chowk, outside bus stand, Sham Nagar to Jagraon Bridge, near court complex, Kochar Market Chowk to Middha Chowk, DMC Road one-way area, Bhai Wala Chowk to National Road to College Road, Aarti Chowk to Saggu Chowk, and Kailash Chowk to Old Session Chowk will also be covered.

Also, a few road stretches near Hambran Chowk, Haibowal police station and Chander Nagar, besides Tibba Road, Subhash Nagar Road, 33-Foot Road, both sides of Chandigarh Road, Katani Kalan, Bhaini Sahib, Samrala Chowk to Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Rahon Road to Jagirpur to Tibba, Sahnewal old market, Jamalpur traffic lights, Gol Market, Kohara Chowk to Sahnewal bridge, Samrala Chowk to Sherpur Chowk and near railway lines will be covered.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said encroachments on 40 roads have been removed in the two phases of the drive. “The third phase will begin on March 13. We have given 15 days to the defaulters to remove encroachments, after which the police will register FIRs against them,” he said.

The anti-encroachment drives have been facing opposition from the Rehri Fadi Union as vendors say they were being forced to shift without establishment of proper vending zones.