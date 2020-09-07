Anti-encroachment drive: Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:30 IST

A total of seven structures were demolished by the anti-encroachment team of the municipal corporation(MC) on Monday.

Out of the seven structures, six were commercial establishments, while one was a paying guest accommodation constructed in violation of the building bylaws.

Sharing information, building inspector Jagdeep Singh said that the commercial establishments including three at Churpur Road, two at Jassian Road, and one at Habran were being constructed in violation of the parking norms.

A paying guest accommodation was also being constructed in the Mall Enclave near Mall Road in vioaltion of the norms, he added.

A police party of the corporation accompanied the team to foil any attempt of resistance by the established owner.