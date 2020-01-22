Apart from Modi and Shah, MPs Hema Malini, Sunny Deol on BJP’s star campaigner list for Delhi

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:42 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 8.

Bollywood and Bhojpuri celebrities figure in the list along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The party is planning at least two big rallies by Modi and Shah, who will also hold padyatras and group meetings in the national capital.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who has been holding meetings with party workers for the past one week in each assembly constituency, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbar Naqvi and Thawarchand Gehlot will address meetings in Delhi. Prakash Javadekar, who is also the Delhi election in-charge, will also address public meetings.

The star campaigners’ list also include actors turned MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol; singer and North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lala Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and cricketer turned politician and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

This time, the party is planning small scale meetings throughout the city to connect with “maximum voters on a one-on-one basis” instead of huge road shows and rallies.

A decision regarding PM’s rallies will be taken soon. In 2015, the PM had addressed four back-to-back rallies just before polling day.