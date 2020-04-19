APMC fruit market to start from Monday with restrictions

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:20 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has planned to shift the vegetable market of APMC to the circus ground at Khanda colony to avoid overcrowding. The APMC wholesale fruit market will start functioning once again from Monday.

Giving details of the decision to start the market, APMC fruit market director Sanjay Pansare said, “Only 250 vehicles will be allowed in the market to bring all the fruits. The vehicles will start arriving from 8pm in the night and the unloading has to be completed by 5 am.”

He added, “At 7am, the retailers will be given entry to the market and their vehicles can come in for taking deliveries from 8 am. To restrict the number of retailers, only those who purchase a minimum of Rs 15,000 fruits will be given access to the market.”

Pansare said, “The trade will take place till 1 pm. The customers have to maintain social distancing and all business talk should be undertaken with a separation of at least 3 feet and other precautions. Thereafter, the traders can do their accounts and other work and the market will shut at 5 pm.”

He appealed, “We are requesting the retailers to not come to the market and instead give the orders to us on phone. We will deliver them to their markets.”

PCMC civic chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “Despite many guidelines, people were not adhering to social distancing. A lot of crowd was observed every day hence it has been decided to shift the market to a bigger place, where proper barricading is done. It will also be ensured that those who visit the market follow social distancing norms.”

The fruits and vegetable market which will be operational from Monday at Circus ground in the Khanda colony would have 100 stalls. The civic body has made arrangements for mobile toilets, water, and electricity among many.

The market had shut down last week and though the other markets had started, the fruit market traders had been reluctant to start operations in the wake of the Covid 19 scare.