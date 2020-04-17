e-paper
Home / Cities / APMC grain trader, nurse among 5 new Covid patients in Navi Mumbai

APMC grain trader, nurse among 5 new Covid patients in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:37 IST
Navi Mumbai and Panvel each recorded five new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

One positive case was recorded in Raigad rural.

A 62-year-old grain trader from APMC and a 21-year-old nurse from DY Patil Hospital are among those tested positive in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “One woman and two men, who had come in contact with a Covid positive patient in Diva gaon have tested positive. The area has already been declared a containment zone.”

The total count of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai is 59.

After two days of zero cases, Panvel City Municipal Corporation has reported five new cases, taking the total to 31.

Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Those who have tested positive include shopkeepers and drivers. Residents need to be careful when going out even for essentials.”

