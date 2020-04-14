APMC market to open on Wednesday

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:07 IST

The wholesale markets of APMC, which had shut on Friday, will open on Wednesday. The decision has been taken following two days of deliberations between traders, mathadi leaders and government officials.

The vegetable, onion-potato, grains and spices market have decided to start business from April 15.

APMC director and wholesale trader, Ashok Walunj, said: “We had shut the market as all the stakeholders were worried about the prevailing situation. However, government officials, NMMC commissioner and other authorities have been speaking to traders and mathadi leaders over the last couple of days.”

Walunj said that all precautions have been made for the safety of traders, mathadis and those who come to the market. The sanitisation marchines, temperature guns and masks are in place.

The traders of the fruit market are yet to take a decision on opening the market.

In Thane, the vegetable markets and grocery shops which were closed for the past few days will be operational from April 15. The Thane district collector said the vegetable and grocery markets are decentralised as per each ward so people will not have to crowd the city’s main market. The Thane Municipal Corporation has shut the wholesale market in Jambli Naka and shifted hawkers to 17 spots across the city.

(Inputs from Megha Pol)