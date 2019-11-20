Appointment row:BHU dons back Dr Firoz, remind students of Mahamana’s vision

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:55 IST

VARANASI: A large section of BHU professors has come out in support of the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as an assistant professor in the department of Sahitya, faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijgyan (SVDV). They say merit and eligibility were taken into consideration in the appointment and not caste, creed and community.

To note, a group of students has been protesting Dr Firoz’s appointment.

Dean faculty of social sciences, Prof RP Pathak said, “I support Dr Firoz and his appointment. He was found the most suitable candidate by the selection committee which consisted of learned scholars. They interviewed Dr Firoz and found him most suitable. After that they recommended his selection.”

“On the basis of their recommendation, the VC gave approval to the appointment. Every procedure was followed and the appointment was made as per the UGC and Government of India rules. That is why any protest against the appointment is completely wrong,” Prof Pathak said, adding that those protesting against it had no idea about the vision of BHU founder Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya.

Prof Pathak said that Malviyaji had set up the department of Urdu in 1916 so that study and research in all languages flourished together on the campus. This was still being followed in the university. “The BHU is known for its great diversity. In this university, Hindus headed the department of Urdu. There has never been any controversy. Those on dharna against the appointment of Dr Firoz should understand that their demonstration would put a question mark on the great diversity of the university. They must end their dharna,” he said.

Prof Pathak said in the advertisement for the post of assistant professor, applications were invited from eligible candidates. It was not mentioned anywhere that a Muslim could not apply for the post. Therefore, candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criterion applied and among the aspirants, the one who was found the most suitable was selected and appointed. There was no need for the brouhaha, he said.

He also said the BHU was not the property of any individual.

Prof MP Ahirwar of the department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, BHU, also strongly supported Dr Firoz’s appointment. “It is an irony that a handful of people are staging a demonstration against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan. He is a brilliant scholar of Sanskrit and selected on the basis of merit and eligibility. I strongly support his appointment,” he said.

Prof Ahirwar said the protesters should know that the BHU was not a private property and people of any particular caste or community did not have exclusive rights over the department of sahitya in the faculty of SVDV. Dr Firoz had proved his ability in the interview and was duly selected, he said.

He said the protest had affected studies in the faculty of SVDV. Since November 7, the faculty was closed and no classes were held. Students were suffering because of this wrong protest. The BHU administration should ensure that it came to an end.

Prof Ahirwar congratulated BHU vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar on appointing Dr Firoz, the most suitable candidate. “The appointment of Dr Firoz in the department of Sahitya is historic. It should be celebrated,” he said.

A professor in the department of history, who requested anonymity, said, “The controversy over the appointment is a matter of intolerance. Dr Khan is eligible and a brilliant scholar of Sanskrit. The protest is totally illogical.”

Several other professors also supported Dr Firoz Khan.

The Congress has also expressed solidarity with Dr Firoz. A Congress delegation, led by former MLA Ajay Rai, called on the VC and extended support to Dr Firoz. Rai said that the varsity administration should provide security to Dr Firoz so that he could take classes.

To recall, a group of students from the faculty of SVDV is on dharna against the appointment of a Muslim as a teacher in the department of sahitya since November 7. Student Shubham Tiwari said that the dharna would continue till Dr Firoz was transferred to another department.

Meanwhile, a group of BHU students and social activists together extended support to Dr Firoz Khan on Wednesday. Holding placards, they staged a peaceful protest against those staging dharna against the appointment. The group of students said, “We support Dr Firoz. Monopoly of people of a specific caste in the department of Sahitya at faculty of SVDV is not acceptable.”

BHU scotches rumour of

Dr Khan’s resignation

VARANASI: There was a buzz in the city that Dr Firoz Khan had resigned from his post but the BHU administration scotched such rumours.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Certain elements spread a rumour about resignation of Dr Firoz Khan. He has not resigned. He is assistant professor in the university.”

BHU vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar also said, “There is no such development. This is merely a rumour.”

Dr Firoz joined the department on November 6. He went on leave after a group of students started dharna against him and couldn’t take any classes. A senior official of the BHU said that he was on leave till November 20 and would return soon. At present, he is in the BHU.