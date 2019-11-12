e-paper
AQI slips to ‘severe’ in many UP cities, Ghaziabad worst

  Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:08 IST
Air quality worsened across UP in the last 24 hours with AQI dipping to ‘severe’ category in many cities. Drop in the average day temperature and vehicular pollution led to the fall in air quality, said experts.

Ghaziabad was found to have the worst air quality in the state with average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 453 recorded by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noida and Greater Noida had AQI of 450 and 436, which were higher than that of Delhi (425).

AQI in 400-500 range is considered ‘severe’ and it could cause irreversible health damage even to healthy people.

The AQI of central UP districts also deteriorated, but was better than those in western UP. AQI of Kanpur was recorded at 354 while that of Lucknow was 301. AQI in 300-400 range is termed ‘very poor’. The air quality of the state capital worsened from 200 range three days ago.

Gomti Nagar and Talkatora areas remained the most polluted places in the city. PM2.5 level in Gomti Nagar was recorded beyond the 400 mark for most part of the day.

UPPCB officials cited drop in temperature and absence of air movement as reason for drop in AQI.

The pollution control board has taken measures to improve air quality of Lucknow. Construction work by large firms remains suspended and industries located in city limits have been asked to check their emissions.

 

