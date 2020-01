Archana Parmar becomes first woman chief engineer in Himachal Pradesh

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:50 IST

Archana Parmar, 54, has become the first woman chief engineer in Himachal Pradesh.

Archana, who joined the state public works department in 1988, was promoted as chief engineer on Wednesday evening. She has been posted as chief engineer, national highways.

“Engineering is rare field that women opt for. I was inspired by my father to do civil engineering,” says Archana, who graduated from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, in 1987.

Her father, Devender Singh Parmar, retired as chief engineer from Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agricultural University, Palampur, in 1990. Archana’s two elder brothers, Ajit Singh Parmar and Amit Singh Parmar, have both retired as colonels from the Indian Army.

Archana was promoted as an executive engineer in 2004 and posted as XEN, Shimla division II from 2006-07. She worked as the executive engineer of PWD, Solan division, from 2007-08. She was posted as the superintending engineer under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in 2015.

She has also worked as AE and Xen, PWD design, in Palampur, Nurpur, Bilaspur, Solan and Shimla.