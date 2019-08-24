Area under cotton up in Punjab, agencies hope for bumper crop

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:29 IST

With Punjab crossing the target of bringing 4-lakh hectare land under cotton cultivation, the highest in the last four years, the central and state agencies are hopeful of a bumper harvest this season.

As the crop over 8,300 hectares was damaged at early stage, a total of 3.93 lakh hectare land is effectively under cotton cultivation in eight districts of the Malwa belt.

The last time cotton was sowed on more than 4 lakh hectares was in the 2015 season, officials said. But the figure went down when whitefly epidemic ravaged cotton in the state that year, with two-third crop severely affected.

An official said the rise in the area under the cash crop is probably due to its price crossing the ₹6,000 per quintal last year.

Dr Dilip D Monga, head of Sirsa-based Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), said climatic and field conditions are conducive for a bumper yield.

“Economic threshold level of pests is well within limits in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan. Field inputs from the three states indicate there is no significant presence of pests in cotton fields,” said Monga, also a member of high level inter-state consultative and monitoring committee (ISCMC).

He said the growth of plants is satisfactory and teams of farm extension of states are maintaining a close watch in the fields.

On the basis of ISCMC’s feedback meeting held early this week at Abohar, Monga said the CICR expects 650kg lint per hectare in Punjab and the adjoining states.

State director agriculture Sutantar Kumar Airi said about 8,000-hectare area was affected due to rain and waterlogging.

“The inter-state panel, headed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor BS Dhillon, worked closely with the farming community on crop diversification and promotion of cotton in Malwa.”

Effective weed management yield will result in significant cotton crop prospects this season, Airi said.

“Regular meetings are being held by farm scientists to keep tabs on the crop. Improved farm practices were introduced at the field level and the state authorities also ensured irrigation facilities and proper power supply,” added the official.

