e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Arhtiyas licences’ valid till wheat procurement: Punjab Mandi Board

Arhtiyas licences’ valid till wheat procurement: Punjab Mandi Board

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:30 IST
Hindustantimes
         

In a relief to arhtiyas, mandi board chairman Lal Singh on Monday announced that their licences, which were going to expire on March 31, would remain valid till wheat procurement operations in the state are over.

The move has come after arthiyas could not get their licenses renewed due to the curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The chairman said the arthiyas would do their work as usual to facilitate the farmers besides ensuring seamless procurement of wheat during the rabi marketing season.

The serving and retired employees of the Punjab Mandi Board and Market Committees also announced to contribute their one day’s salary, amounting to nearly ₹1 crore, in the chief minister’s COVID-19 relief fund.

top news
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news