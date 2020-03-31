Arhtiyas licences’ valid till wheat procurement: Punjab Mandi Board

chandigarh

In a relief to arhtiyas, mandi board chairman Lal Singh on Monday announced that their licences, which were going to expire on March 31, would remain valid till wheat procurement operations in the state are over.

The move has come after arthiyas could not get their licenses renewed due to the curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The chairman said the arthiyas would do their work as usual to facilitate the farmers besides ensuring seamless procurement of wheat during the rabi marketing season.

The serving and retired employees of the Punjab Mandi Board and Market Committees also announced to contribute their one day’s salary, amounting to nearly ₹1 crore, in the chief minister’s COVID-19 relief fund.