Armed forces’ staff to get special treatment in govt offices

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:32 IST

Gurugram: The state government has decided to give special treatment in the offices of its various departments to members of the armed and paramilitary forces, and their families. Measures such as special service counters and dedicated representatives have been planned for the servicemen and their families.

The state government has directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to set up special service counters for the servicemen in different government departments, and take their applications and requests on a priority.

In an order by the state principal secretary, in compliance with the letter issued by Union defence ministry, the Gurugram district administration has been directed to set up the special counters for soldiers and their families approaching various government departments for applications and registrations under different schemes.

To further ease the process, a special public representative has to be appointed to provide information and help especially those families who are uneducated and have to unnecessarily run from pillar to post to get their work done.

A copy of the order accessed by HT reads that “defence and armed forces personnel in Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and others who are facing challenges in securing the national boundaries meet their families for a limited time during a year. It is during this time that they try to finish of all the pending works for which they have to visit various government departments and offices. Many a times, in their absence their families have to also visit the government offices for work.

To assist the services personnel and their families, the government has asked divisional commissioners of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal , Hisar and Rohtak and the deputy commissioners in the state to take the work of armed forces personnel on a priority basis.

According to a senior official in the district administration, who preferred not to be named, said, “Since the orders have been received last week, we are yet to appoint a public representative. Also, the special counter will be set up soon to avoid any inconvenience. It will be done at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Fighter Successor Committee (Swantrata Senani Uttaradhikari Samiti) has also asked for a similar facilities for families of freedom fighters. “Families of freedom fighters should be treated equally. There were many in the district who fought for the freedom by joining Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army,” said Kapoor Singh Dalal, committee president, demanding Freedom Fighter Kutumb Pension of ₹4,000 per month per family and 2% reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.