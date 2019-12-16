Armed robbers tie woman to chair, flee with cash, jewellery

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:17 IST

Ghaziabad: A family from Sahibabad Monday alleged that two armed men entered their house in the afternoon and took away about ₹1.5 lakh cash and jewellery after tying the woman of the house to a chair.

The police said the family told them that the men had come to the house on the pretext of inviting them to a wedding and introduced themselves as “from Badaun”.

The incident took place at the Pappu Colony house of Mohammad Budris, who is a scrap dealer and had gone out for work leaving his wife, Munni Begum, at home.

According to police, it is alleged that the two men entered the house and held the woman at gunpoint and demanded keys to the almirah.

“The family said the two later took out about ₹1.5 lakh cash, besides gold and silver jewellery and fled. Before fleeing, they tied Begum to a chair. We have received the complaint from the family and are making inquiries into the incident,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad), said.

“There are certain points that the police would like to clear before an FIR is registered. Our teams are also scanning CCTV footage from the colony and are trying to ascertain how the incident took place. It is also surprising that the woman allowed the men to enter her house even though they were unknown to the family,” he said.

Based on the incident, that allegedly took place around 11.45am, police said they have received a written complaint from the family. It is also alleged in the complaint that the men were masked and armed with a knife and a gun.

“If upon initial investigation the robbery is established, we will lodge an FIR. So far, details about the incident are being collected and the police team is working on gathering more details,” Mishra said.