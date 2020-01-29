Armoured vehicles to be another attraction at DefExpo

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:18 IST

LUCKNOW Apart from the other equipment to be showcased at the Defence Expo-2020 from February 5 to 9, a wide range of armoured vehicles would be another major attraction at the five-day event to be held at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow.

Organisers have allocated a dedicated area for the display of a series of ultramodern armoured vehicles that are deployed to ensure armed escort and to carry out other battlefield tasks.

‘Sooran’ – a tele-operated combat vehicle topped the list of such vehicles. Built by Defence Master India Private Limited, it weighs around 500kg and is one of the best unmanned armoured vehicles, mounted with a gun turret.

“The best part of the vehicle is that it can be operated from anywhere in the world, using wireless network. Sooran is said to be the first of its kind innovation that could fight in the battlefield along or without soldiers,” said an official engaged in the preparation of Defence Expo.

Officials further said that the intelligent war machine is a multi terrain vehicle, having petrol engine and can be operated in three modes— tele-operated remotely, tele-operated from a mobile control station and third and last mode is that it can be operated on an autonomous mode, using artificial intelligence ‘Nivata’.

The machine is also equipped with long range cameras, high-end processors, controllers, sensors, power backup and other features. Officials said the gunners can control ‘Sooran’ remotely from tele-operation controls, similar to that of video games.

Mikor 4x4 would be the next vehicle that would be put on display during the expo. It is a mine-safe vehicle with a seating capacity of 10 people. It has a standard fuel capacity of 200 litres and can run at a top speed of 100km per hour. Officials said the vehicle can be operated remotely.

Armoured vehicles, including Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle, Mahindra Rakshak Plus would also be on display at the expo.

The expo, based on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’, aims at bringing leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof, and provides business opportunities for government, private manufacturers and startups.

The expo would see participation of 702 exhibitors, including 542 Indian and 160 from abroad. Besides, 160 MSMEs would also take part in the event.

Entry would be free on February 8 and 9 for the general public (Indian and foreigners) while business visitors can visit the expo on February 5 and 7. Entry charges for business visitors would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively (Indian and foreign visitors).

“The expo will also showcase a large number of military equipment. It includes Army’s Tk-T-90, BMP, Simulators Firing Range, Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS), Bridge Layer Tank, Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV), AKASH - Surface To Air Missile, K-9 VAJRA and others,” said Gargi Malik, PRO, defence.