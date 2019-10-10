Around 100 patients with addiction not given treatment in a month

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:09 IST

Gurugram: At least 200 patients with drug or alcohol addiction and mental health disorders haven’t received long-term rehabilitative care for more than a month at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 in Gurugram, as per records with the staff, as its de-addiction centre has been defunct since early September.

The centre was closed in early September after its licence expired and wasn’t renewed, as per officials of the health department. The hospital also has a shortage of space for the 10 beds that the de-addiction centre is required to have.

“Many of the 20 or so patients who visit the hospital’s psychiatric outpatient department (OPD) daily for help for alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse and mental health disorders need admission for long-term care. However, they are being sent home after being counselled and prescribed medicine as there is no functional space to look after their needs,” said a doctor at the hospital, requesting anonymity.

According to specialists, medication should ideally not be a stand-alone treatment in case of addiction and mental health diseases. Treatment should also constitute holistic approaches such as meditation, exercise and good nutrition. Patients can even require admission for months at a de-addiction centre.

According to the staff, at least 10 patients, who were admitted before the centre was closed, were also discharged before their course of treatment could be completed. “We had to stop their treatment midway and this can lead to a relapse,” said a psychiatrist in the hospital.

As per the Haryana De-addiction centres Rules, 2010, centres should have an adequate number of beds (one for each patient), adequate accommodation and spacing between the beds. The centre should also have a recreational room and provision for outdoor recreational facilities, the rules state.

“We are in the process of finalising a new space for the centre as the hospital is falling short of it. As soon as that is done, we will start operations again,” said Dr Deepa Sindhu, principal medical officer, Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:09 IST