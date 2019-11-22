Arrested with heroin: Dismissed Ludhiana cop spent ₹6K on drugs daily

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:30 IST

Amandeep Singh, a constable who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) with 51gm heroin on November 18, had been an addict for the past six years and used to spend ₹6,000 on drugs daily, it has been learnt.

The 27-year-old, who was dismissed from service after his arrest, and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday, told the STF that he was curious about intoxicants and started consuming opium after joining the force. Later on, one of his friends convinced him to experiment with heroin and he got hooked, so much so that he administered four to five injections of the drug into his veins daily.

Posted at the police lines for ferrying undertrials from the Ludhiana Central jail to the district courts complex, the accused used to be under the influence of drugs while performing his duty also.

He told the STF that his family also admitted him to a de-addiction centre, but it did not work, and he started taking drugs again.

The accused said he started spending ₹6,000 on drugs daily, but as that was not affordable, he took to peddling. STF officials said he used to procure heroin from a Jamalpur resident and sold a gram for ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 to his customers.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they had been investigating to know if the Hyundai i-20

car, recovered from the accused, was bought with drug money.