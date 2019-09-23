Article 370 to be part of school curricular, says JP Nadda in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:07 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that making the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 as a part of the school curriculum will be on the agenda of the government.

Speaking in Pune on Monday, Nadda said that the younger generations should know about the recent move in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our younger generations should know all these things in detail,” said Nadda, while replying to a question on whether the Modi government’s decision on Article 370 will be a part of the school syllabus.

On the issue of the national register of citizenship to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said that the democratic process has started there and in the future, these steps will be implemented.

“Post abrogation of Article 370, the democratic process has started in Jammu and Kashmir. In the process, everything will be done,” said Nadda.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:07 IST