As cases from health care centres rise, residents of 2 Ghaziabad hot spots ask admin to restrict movement from Delhi

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:52 IST

Vaishali and Indirapuram have emerged as two biggest Covid-19 hot spots in the city, with a majority of cases in these areas contracted in hospitals or health care centres, despite the district administration taking steps to restrict movement between Ghaziabad and Delhi.

This has led to demands from residents that the administration take urgent steps to minimise the spread of the contagious disease to and from patients and health care workers, in Ghaziabad as well as the national capital.

According to officials of the health department, Vaishali has so far recorded eight Covid-19 cases, which are ‘medically-acquired infections’, that were transmitted to non-Covid patients or health care staff at health centres or hospitals. Apart from hospitals in Ghaziabad, several of these patients visit hospitals in Meerut or Delhi for treatment.

According to officials, Vaishali has six epicentres and only one of them, Sector 6, has been categorised a ‘green zone’, after no further positive case was reported in the area over the past 28 days.

Two cases surfaced in the area on Wednesday, and the patients were admitted to ESI Hospital and Meerut Medical College for treatment.

According to official statistics of the health department, the epicentre areas in Vaishali are parts of Sector 6 (now categorised as green zone), one area in Sector 1, three areas in Sector 5 and one area in Neelpadam Kunj.

Indirapuram has six epicentres as well and two of them — Shipra Sun City and Gyan Khand 1 — have been moved to the orange zone, after no cases emerged in the past 14 days. The others are still categorised as red zones and are in parts of Niho Scottish Garden, ATS Advantage, Exotica Elegance and Express Garden.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told HT that he has sought a report from the health department nodal officer sent to Ghaziabad by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“I have sought his response over the issue of medically acquired infections. RWAs and residents should also send us a list of health care persons who reside their high-rises,” Pandey said.

“A majority of the cases in Vaishali are due to medically acquired infections and the district administration should intervene so that such contamination is curbed. Recently, we issued an advisory in our high-rise asking health care workers to use of separate lifts, as they come from work from hospitals and other facilities. But there was a lot of opposition to this,” said Arun Singh, general secretary of Express Green in Vaishali Sector 1.

“We are taking up sanitisation on our own and have hired plumbers and technicians so that no person has to come into the society from outside. Lifts are also used alternatively and even timing for services like door-to-door garbage collection and supply of vegetables, etc, have been fixed. No outsiders are allowed in and vehicles that travel out are properly sanitised when they come back in,” he added.

The administration had previously sealed the city’s borders with Delhi and restricted the movement of commuters, in the wake of an increasing number of medically acquired infections after residents travelled to Delhi.

However, officials have expressed concern over the uptick in cases despite the curbs.

“Vaishali and Indirapuram are major causes of concern, besides the increasing number of cases coming from nearby Khoda, which is a densely populated area. A majority of the cases that have surfaced are due to medically acquired infections, as several residents visit local hospitals, as well as health care facilities in east Delhi on a regular basis. Conversely, several health care workers also live in Ghaziabad,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

“We are working on a plan to deal with such hot spots, and will speak to the district administration about measures that can be taken to check the number of medically acquired infections. Since there are new cases emerging in these areas regularly, Vaishali and Indirapuram will take time to move out of the hot spot,” he added.

Officials said government doctors and staff in Ghaziabad, dealing with Covid-19 cases, will remain in active quarantine for 14 days and move to hotels/hostels, and other lodgings, after finishing their daily duties. Once the first team completes 14 days at work, they will move to passive quarantine. At this point, a second team will take over to attend patients.