e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / As cases rise, Navi Mumbai goes under complete lockdown till Monday

As cases rise, Navi Mumbai goes under complete lockdown till Monday

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:35 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Four days after going into ten-day lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now issued orders to enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday, wherein supermarkets and departmental stores will also remain shut and only home delivery will be permitted. Earlier essential services were permitted.

As per the revised order by NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal, for the stricter lockdown, only health services and essential services are allowed to operate till July 13.

Misal said, “The supermarkets will remain shut, while only home delivery will be permitted. All gardens, parks, open gyms shall remain closed. Swimming pools, gymkhana, etc within society premises shall also remain close.” The NMMC has warned of action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act against anyone found violating the order.

Sameera Shaikh, 36, homemaker from Sarsode village in Nerul said, “We have stocked up on basic essentials. Home delivery will be a problem due to heavy rains. But we will abide by the orders and not step out.”

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police, on Monday, registered 928 cases against persons who stepped out without essential or medical emergency reasons. Around 2,709 cases were registered against motorists and bikers for taking their vehicles out with no valid reasons, violating the lockdown orders.

top news
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In