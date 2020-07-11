e-paper
Home / Cities / As political killings spread fear in Kashmir, BJP’s youth wing chief resigns in Baramulla

As political killings spread fear in Kashmir, BJP’s youth wing chief resigns in Baramulla

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:46 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat.
Following the recent killings of political leaders, including BJP’s Sheikh Waseem Bari and Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita, a sense of fear and insecurity has crept up on politicians in the Valley.

Becoming the first to express the same, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat, on Saturday tendered his resignation from the party.

“I hereby resign from the BJYM as a member and any post I held as part of it. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for the party,” Bhat posted on his Facebook account.

Bhat said over the phone, “We can sacrifice our lives for the nation, but not of our children. I have been attacked twice in the past, yet nothing has been done about it. I have not been given even a single personal security officer.”

The politico informed that he would send his formal resignation to J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina in due course of time.

“They (militants) are not only targeting us but our families too. We have not been given any security and accommodation in a secured place. Now, our families are at risk,” he said.

Bhat claimed that many BJP leaders like him in north and south Kashmir were scared after what had happened to Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family.

“We have got small children. God forbid something untoward happens to them, we won’t be able to forgive ourselves,” he said.

He has urged the party high command to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is said to visit Kashmir on Sunday to meet Bari’s family, a move likely to boost the morale of party leaders and cadres in the Valley.

