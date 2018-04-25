 Asaram’s supporters perform ‘havan’, vow to fight on after verdict | cities | Hindustan Times
Asaram’s supporters perform ‘havan’, vow to fight on after verdict

The ‘havan’ which began before the pronouncement of judgment continued even after the court convicted Asaram for raping a minor

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2018 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
A file photo of Asaram after being taken to court.
A file photo of Asaram after being taken to court. (PTI)

Supporters of self-styled godman Asaram performed a ‘havan’ at his ashram in Orai town of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday seeking divine intervention for his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

The ‘havan’ which began before the pronouncement of judgment continued even after the court convicted him in the case.

Chief caretaker of the ashram Rajesh Tiwari said the ‘havan’ continued through the day.

“The court’s verdict was a bit disappointing but his devotees have not lost heart. The order will be challenged in the high court,” he said.

Priests chanted Vedic hymns for five hours and performed various rituals. His supporters also placed a picture of Asaram under a tree and offered prayers to him.

Some of the devotees broke down and prayed for justice to Asaram. They said Asaram had been wrongfully convicted and vowed to help him in the legal battle in superior court.

Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur at his ashram in August 2013.

The girl’s family faced a series of threats and campaigns to malign their character but they held their ground.

